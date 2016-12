A Nampa man pleaded guilty yesterday to second-degree murder.

James Mancuso was accused of stabbing and killing Robert Stevens in Nampa, back in March.

KBOI 2-TV reports, Mancuso fled police for three months after the stabbing, and was accompanied by Ashley Ford.

Police say Ford was present during the stabbing, and she is charged with harboring Mancuso.

Mancuso is set to be sentenced Feb 28th, Ashley Ford’s next court appearance is Jan 30.